Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tallahassee to host Halloween event 'Trunk or Treat'

Halloween
SOURCE: MGN Online
Halloween
Halloween
Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 09:03:51-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — With Halloween not being too far away, the City of Tallahassee is prepared for the holiday, hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Jack McLean Community Center.

Taking place on Halloween, Oct. 31, the city encourages community members to come out dressed in their "boo-tiful" costume and enjoy an evening of games, prizes, candy and food.

The free event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the main pavilion and parking lot of the community center.

All ages are welcomed, according to the city.

For more information, contact 850-891-2505.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming