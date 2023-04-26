City of Tallahassee to host teen and young adult career fair

The City of Tallahassee is set to host a teen and young adult career fair, providing attendees with the opportunity to apply for jobs, build their resume and more.

The free event, aimed to assist teens and young adults aged 14 to 25 years old, will offer mock interviews, resume building, job opportunities and college admission personnel.

According to the city, the event will have representatives from various local colleges, trade schools, technical colleges and local potential employers in attendance.

The career fair is set to take place Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jack McLean Community Center, located at 700 Paul Russell Road.

Preregistration is recommended but walk-ins are welcomed.

To register, click here.