City of Tallahassee to host Spring Tune-Up Workshop

The City of Tallahassee is set to host a Spring Tune-Up Workshop for neighborhood leaders.

The workshop will allow residents to meet the City’s Neighborhood Affairs division staff, ask questions, learn about resources available to help strengthen neighborhoods, and share their ideas, according to the City.

Topics will include neighborhood fundraising, deed restrictions and bylaws, membership engagement, Neighborhood Affairs grant opportunities and Plan for Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP).

The workshop is set to take place Saturday, April 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Smiths-Williams Service Center, Building B, located at 2295 Pasco Street.

Registration is not required but encouraged. To register, click here.