City of Tallahassee to host hurricane season prep workshops

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that it will host a series of hurricane season preparation workshops for the community.

The four free community workshops are part of Tallahassee’s Plan for Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) program.

Each of the sessions will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the following locations:

May 15 at Seminole Baptist Church, 3330 Mission Rd.

June 6 at Envision Credit Union (Downtown), 600 N. Monroe St.

June 13 at Jake Gaither Community Center, 801 Bragg Dr.

June 19 at St. Peters Anglican Church, 4784 Thomasville Rd.

The city noted that a virtual option is available for those who cannot attend in person.

For more information on the workshops, visit the city of Tallahassee’s hurricane prep website by clicking here.

The 2023 Hurricane Season is June 1 through November 30.