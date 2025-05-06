City of Tallahassee to help community prepare for 2025 Hurricane Season with free workshops

TALLAHASSEE, FL — With the 2025 hurricane season just around the corner, the City of Tallahassee is preparing now to weather possible storms and urging residents to do the same.

The City is planning to hold three free community workshops as part of its Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) program.

Attendees will hear from local experts about what supplies to have on hand, steps to protect people, pets, and property, and available resources that can help residents prepare.

Dates and locations below:



May 15 - ALARM International Church, 2532 West Tharpe Street

May 29 - Jake Gaither Community Center, 801 Bragg Drive

June 10 - St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral, 4784 Thomasville Road

The sessions will be held in person from 6:00-8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. to allow attendees the opportunity to visit community partner tables for valuable information.

For more information on PREP and participating in the workshops, click here.

Hurricane Season is from June 1 to November 30.

