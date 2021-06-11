City of Tallahassee to build sidewalk along busy neighborhood road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee is investing over two millions dollars in a new sidewalk.

The sidewalk will be built along Paul Russell Rd. between Monday Rd. and Apalachee Pkwy.

Will Hanley, a resident of a nearby neighborhood said he was concerned for safety on that road after he saw a man walking in the road.

"I was just out on a Sunday ride, trying to enjoy myself," Hanley said. "I just thought wow we deserve a sidewalk and I felt like this guy is not being given what he needs to be a dignified human being."

Hanley quickly posted a picture to twitter, which caught the attention of Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

Agreed. Tallahassee deserves better. https://t.co/3CPLJ8JmhV — Commissioner Jeremy Matlow (@Seat3TLH) June 8, 2021

"We see these kinds of things we to often," Matlow said. "There are neighborhoods across our city that are lacking basic in fracture."

The city said they're investing over 2 million dollars to put a sidewalk along this 1.2 mile stretch in the next couple years.

Jameilah Jugger, who has lived in the neighborhood since she was middle school, said she thinks a sidewalk would make it safer, but is thankful the buses and cars do share the roadway.

"Its kind of nice because the buses do stop for you. The cars do stop for you," Jugger said.

Even though this neighborhood is getting a sidewalk, Commissioner Matlow said he plans to bring up the need for more sidewalks in neighborhoods on the south side at next week's meeting.

"We have a backlog of over 200 sidewalk projects, over 200 million dollars in projects that need to be done in our neighborhoods," Matlow said.

If anyone wants to request a sidewalk be built in their neighborhood, they can fill out a form on the city's website.