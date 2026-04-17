City of Tallahassee technology systems hit by cyberattack Friday, officials report no operational impacts

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee experienced an attack affecting portions of its technology environment on Friday morning, according to an email sent to city leaders.

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City of Tallahassee

Assistant City Manager Christian Doolin notified the Mayor and City Commissioners of the incident in an email sent at 1:00 p.m.

"Staff quickly responded and took action to isolate the threat and to limit the impact to the system," Doolin said.

Doolin stated there are no operational impacts to the system at this time.

Staff members are currently validating containment, assessing registries and scheduled tasks, and analyzing access across environments.

"While this is being conducted, there could be periodic downtimes as maintenance is performed," Doolin said.

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