City of Tallahassee puts out TPD 'Satisfaction Survey'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee and the Tallahassee Police Department are looking for your feedback.

The City said it's a way to let the department know how satisfied you are with the performance, competence, attitudes and behaviors of Tallahassee Police officers.

"It is important to the Tallahassee Police Department to ensure the best public service possible to our community. As we strive for growth and improvement, we encourage everyone to fill out our Satisfaction Survey online."

There is also room for you to add any additional comments you may have

To access the survey, click here.