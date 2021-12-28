Tallahassee prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — By Friday at 6 p.m., Tallahassee city leaders expect Cascades Park to be packed with thousands of people celebrating New Year's Eve.

"I would say that we usually get around 6,000 to 8,000 people," said Stephen Birtman with the City of Tallahassee.

And this year, the City of Tallahassee is preparing for upwards of 10,000 people at Cascades Park.

With all those people, the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant is a big concern.

"Yeah, it could be dangerous," said Nicholas McKenney, who lives in Tallahassee. It's a city that's worked hard to get neighbors and small businesses to rebound from the pandemic.

"I support local business, so if they're going out there and setting up shop, I'd be most excited about the food trucks," McKenney added.

But, with so many people expected to show up, he also added that he hopes everyone is careful.

"I feel as though if people have been taking care of business, getting their vaccinations, wearing their masks and doing what they're supposed to do, then it shouldn't be too bad," McKenney said.

Organizer, ensure hand sanitizers will be available throughout the park and that masks will be requested.

"Let's be careful. Let's try to understand that this is not played out yet and that wearing a mask is very important to maintaining your safety and others," said Birtman.

Fireworks start Friday night at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. There will also be live entertainment from bands like Two Foot Level, Slow Low Crow and Seep's Gumbo Madness.