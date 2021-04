TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands in Tallahassee are currently without power, according to the City of Tallahassee and Talquin.

Below are the areas and numbers of Talquin customers facing outages as of 11:00 a.m., Thursday:

Counties :

Leon - 3,066

Gadsden - 6

Liberty - 0

Wakulla - 0

City of Tallahassee customers facing outages as of 11:00 a.m., Thursday:

There are 202 outages, affecting 5,449 customers.