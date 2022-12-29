City of Tallahassee opens recycling sites for Christmas trees, cardboard boxes

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The City of Tallahassee is offering community members an opportunity to recycle their used Christmas trees and cardboard boxes in an eco-friendly way.

For those interested in disposing their trees and boxes, they can be dropped off at any of the recycling sites listed below:



Tom Brown Park, located at 443 Easterwood Drive

San Luis Mission Park, located at 1313 San Luis Road

Myers Park, located at 1206 Myers Park Drive

The sites will remain open Friday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 8. The City encourages removing all decorations from trees once dropped off at the site.

According to the City, the trees will be recycled into mulch for use in City parks.

