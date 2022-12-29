Watch Now
City of Tallahassee opens recycling sites for Christmas trees, cardboard boxes

Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 10:33:08-05

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The City of Tallahassee is offering community members an opportunity to recycle their used Christmas trees and cardboard boxes in an eco-friendly way.

For those interested in disposing their trees and boxes, they can be dropped off at any of the recycling sites listed below:

  • Tom Brown Park, located at 443 Easterwood Drive
  • San Luis Mission Park, located at 1313 San Luis Road
  • Myers Park, located at 1206 Myers Park Drive

The sites will remain open Friday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 8. The City encourages removing all decorations from trees once dropped off at the site.

According to the City, the trees will be recycled into mulch for use in City parks.

