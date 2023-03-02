Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tallahassee kicks off 14th annual Capital City Senior Games

The City of Tallahassee kicked off the 14th annual Capital City Senior Games Wednesday.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 12:40:18-05

The City of Tallahassee kicked off the 14th annual Capital City Senior Games Wednesday with a torch run. The games are set to help keep the city's senior population active and healthy.

The festivities will go on until March 14, featuring competitions that cater to all fitness levels including basketball, archery, golf, bowling, horseshoes, running, bag toss, cycling, pickleball, powerlifting, racquetball, table tennis, tennis, and track and field.

The non-competitive events include water aerobics and a one-mile fun walk.

Last year, more than 500 athletes from 10 states competed in 15 different sports.

To register to participate or to view more details regarding the festivities, visit Talgov.com/seniors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming