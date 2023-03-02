City of Tallahassee kicks off 14th annual Capital City Senior Games

The City of Tallahassee kicked off the 14th annual Capital City Senior Games Wednesday with a torch run. The games are set to help keep the city's senior population active and healthy.

The festivities will go on until March 14, featuring competitions that cater to all fitness levels including basketball, archery, golf, bowling, horseshoes, running, bag toss, cycling, pickleball, powerlifting, racquetball, table tennis, tennis, and track and field.

The non-competitive events include water aerobics and a one-mile fun walk.

Last year, more than 500 athletes from 10 states competed in 15 different sports.

To register to participate or to view more details regarding the festivities, visit Talgov.com/seniors.