City of Tallahassee invites community to grand opening celebration of new park

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The City of Tallahassee is inviting the community out to celebrate the grand opening of the City's 94th park and its many amenities.

A ribbon cutting ceremony along with the grand opening festivities for Four Oaks Park will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy sweet treats, refreshments, food trucks and giveaways while supplies last, according to the City.

Mayor John Dailey said the completion of Four Oaks Park marks another milestone toward the City's goal of increasing the number of parks available to visitors and residents. "As our community grows, we are growing with it," said Dailey. "With 94 parks totaling nearly 4,000 acres and more than 70 miles of trails, there is truly something for everyone!"

The new park is located at the corner of Four Oaks Boulevard and Tram Road, becoming the largest park in southeast Tallahassee, the City says. Spanning more than 40 acres, the park offers the city's first cricket field, a playground, beach volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts, multi-purpose sports fields and open spaces for passive recreation.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, people have the opportunity to learn about each sport, with a beginner pickleball extravaganza and skill clinics for both basketball and beach volleyball. People of all ages are welcomed, and no registration is required.

Park entrances are located on Schoolhouse Road and Four Oaks Boulevard.

All courts will remain open for play after noon.