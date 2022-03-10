City of Tallahassee hosting free spring break camp next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If your kids are looking for something fun to do during their upcoming break, look no further!

A spring break camp is happening next week in Tallahassee!

The camp is for kids ages 5 to 12 and it'll have games, enrichment programs in STEM, arts, crafts, music, and even special guests.

Registration is still open for the free camp that is happening from the 14th to the 18th.

It'll take place at 5 different community centers across the city and can host up to 250 kids.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day and masks are not required.

Bobby Sparks is the Recreation Superintendent at the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Affairs. He said,

"It's important for youth to have things to do when they're out of school that are organized and a safe place to play, to be able to interact with other youth, and to learn new and exciting things."

Click here to register for the camp!

