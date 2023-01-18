City of Tallahassee hoping to redevelop "brownfield" areas in the Southside community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee City Commissioners are set to discuss the designation of a part of Tallahassee as a state brownfield area.

According to the EPA, a brownfield is a property where the reuse, redevelopment, or expansion of it is complicated by potential presence of hazardous contaminants. The contaminants come from the property's original use for things such as gas stations, auto repair, and metal recycling.

The goal of the City of Tallahassee's brownfield program along Lake Bradford and Springhill roads is to redevelop the Southside of Tallahassee to grow the local economy.

Right now, the city first needs to designate that portion of the road as a commercial zone. This change would give potential developers easier access to clean it up.

The city hopes this change will create more jobs, redevelop the area, and fit right alongside the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Airport Gateway Project, set to improve transportation in the city by 2028.

The city will make the decision on changing it to a commercial zone at the commission meeting happening Wednesday, 1/18/23, at 3 PM.

The EPA says the reuse of brownfields benefits communities. According to data from 2022, residential properties can increase by up to 15%. Tax revenue can range from around $30 million to almost $100 million dollars.