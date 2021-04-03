City of Tallahassee holds socially distanced Easter Egg hunts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of kids gathered at Myers Park Saturday for a socially distanced chance to celebrate Easter.

Organizers hid more than 1,500 eggs for each age group. Last year, the city had to cancel the egg hunt due to the Coronavirus.

It's why this weekend, families jumped at the opportunity to get back out and take part in the annual tradition again.

I'm very happy," said Cedric Tucker, whose two daughters participated in the egg hunt. "My wife found this online. Very happy she was able to find this because our kids would have been cooped up all weekend, and we would have had to improvise."