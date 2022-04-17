City of Tallahassee holds accessibility Easter egg hunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee got in the Easter spirit with an Easter egg hunt. Saturday's Easter egg hunt put the focus on inclusivity.

Children of all abilities got the chance to have some fun at the fourth annual Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt focuses on kids with special needs and was held at Tallahassee's Messer park built to make sure every person gets to play and have some fun.

"It was a blessing for sure. The youngest child was a couple of months old, the oldest person out here was an adult. So it was a blessing to be able to have everyone of all ages, all abilities, to come together and just enjoy," said Sheika Williford who helped her family participate in the hunt.

There were multiple hunts Saturday, each one specifically geared towards the kids. It included a hunt for visually impaired kids, one for kids in wheelchairs, and sensory sensitive children