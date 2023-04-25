City of Tallahassee: Gene Sanders to serve as next Fire Chief

Gene Sanders is set to serve as the next Fire Chief for the City of Tallahassee, according to City Manager Reese Goad.

Sanders, who is a Tallahassee native with more than 25 years of service with Tallahassee Fire Department, will officially begin serving the appointed position May 20.

"The City of Tallahassee is committed to being the national leader in the delivery of public service. We achieve this in part by leading with integrity, providing exceptional citizen service and investing in employee excellence – three of our core values," said Goad. "Gene Sanders embodies these values and lives them through his career with TFD."

Sanders currently serves as Deputy Chief of Operations, overseeing daily operations of TFD, Emergency Medical Services and Training divisions. The city says Sanders also oversees Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force 7 and Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) Task Force 2, serving as program coordinator for the State Homeland Security Grant Program and as the Region 2 Coordinator for the Statewide Emergency Response Plan.

According to the city, Sanders holds an Associate of Science degree in Fire Science and a bachelor's degree in Fire Department Administration.

The Tallahassee native, who is also a Rickards High School graduate, has been employed with the fire department since 1997 and has held several positions during his tenure. Those positions include firefighter, driver/operator, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, division chief and deputy chief, according to the city.

While serving as the department's Fire Marshal between 2015 and 2017, Sanders wrote and developed a grant program regarding smoke alarms to help households gain access to the life saving devices. He also led neighborhood engagement efforts in partnership with Red Cross.

Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber says TFD is in excellent hands with strong leadership already in place with Chief Sanders well-equipped to begin his new role as Fire Chief.

Sanders and his wife Valencia are the parents of three children.

