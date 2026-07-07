City of Tallahassee fall sports leagues open for registration; deadlines begin Aug. 12th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee has opened registration for its fall youth and adult sports leagues, with programs available for players of all ages and skill levels. Registration deadlines begin as early as Aug. 12th.

Youth Sports

Football

Tackle football is available for players ages 8-11, and flag football is available for players ages 4-17. The registration deadline for both is Friday, Aug. 14th. Tackle football practices begin Aug. 24th, with the season running Sept. 29th through Nov. 4th. Flag football practices begin Aug. 22nd, with the season running Sept. 19th through Nov. 7th.

Cheerleading

Youth cheerleading is available for ages 4-13, divided into 2 age groups. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 14th. Practices begin Aug. 22nd, and the season runs Sept. 19th through Nov. 7th, aligning with the youth football schedule.

Volleyball

Youth volleyball is available for girls ages 6-17, divided into 4 age groups. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 14th. The Lil Aces instructional league for ages 6-7 meets Wednesday evenings from Sept. 9th through Oct. 14th. Practices for all other leagues begin Aug. 24th, with the season running Sept. 14th through Oct. 30th.

Baseball

Fall recreational youth baseball is available for players ages 11-12 and 13-14. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 12th. The season runs Sept. 8th through Oct. 30th.

Softball

Youth fast pitch softball is available for girls ages 8-18 at Tom Brown Park and Myers Park Field, divided into 4 age groups. The registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 13th.

Adult Sports

Softball

Adult softball is available for players 18 and older, with coed, men's, church, senior, and women's leagues. Teams play one game per week on weeknights at Tom Brown Park. The season runs Aug. 21st through Nov. 2nd. Registration is by team and closes Wednesday, Aug. 12th.

Flag Football

Adult flag football is available for players 18 and older at 3 levels of competition. Games are played on weeknights at the James Messer Sports Complex for 10 weeks. The season runs Aug. 24th through Nov. 6th. Registration is by team and closes Wednesday, Aug. 12th.

Beach Volleyball

Adult beach volleyball is available for players 18 and older, with both recreational and competitive options. 4v4 leagues play Monday nights at Tom Brown Park for 8 weeks. King of the Beach and Queen of the Beach 2v2 leagues play 6 sets each Tuesday night at Tom Brown Park for 8 weeks. The season runs Sept. 14th through Nov. 3rd. Registration opens Aug. 1st and closes Sept. 1st. Registration for 4v4 leagues is by team; 2v2 registration is individual.

Adults interested in beach volleyball, flag football, or softball who do not have a team can contact program supervisor Lucas Williams at 850-891-3825.

For more information, click here.

Volunteer Coaching and Part-time Jobs

Volunteer coaches are needed for all youth sports. Parents who volunteer to coach will have their child's registration fee waived. Those interested in volunteering should contact the City's Athletics Division at 850-891-3866.

The City also hires part-time umpires, referees, and concession workers year-round for both youth and adult sports. Interested applicants can apply here.

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