City of Tallahassee experiences multiple power outages Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee is working on power outages.

According to the city of Tallahassee’s power outage map, six outages are impacting 203 customers in the city with the largest outage cluster near Sharer Road before Interstate 10 that are without power as of 3:15 p.m.

The city notes there were multiple outages during the day as a down tree limb on power lines in the area of Miccosukee Rd. and Terrace Dr. cut power for some.

A lightning strike is believed to led to outages in the areas near Teal, McCauley, Kessel, Coombs, Bowman, Kulacre, Miccosukee, Carolwood, Akridge, Surgeons, Riggins, Browns, Wells and Phillips.

The two earlier outages have since been restored.