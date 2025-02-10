City of Tallahassee Commission to vote on two settlements Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Wednesday, February 12th, the City of Tallahassee Commission will hold a budget meeting to vote on whether or not to approve two settlements against the city.

The first involves property damage to Grace Church of Tallahassee. According to the city attorney in July 2024, a city's main sewer line clogged causing a backup. That backup extended into Grace Church of Tallahassee Daycare Center causing substantial damage inside the facility.

The city is offering a $142,000 in settlement cost. Since the total amount of damages exceeds $100,000, Commission members must vote to approve the amount.

The city attorney says the second settlement involves property damage involving New Karma; stating prior to last month a general contractor had requested the City of Tallahassee to connect the electrical power to a quadruplex that he was refurbishing. Instead, the city connected the water instead of the power causing flooding to three of the four units.

After negotiations, the city attorney says a settlement amount of $200,000 was reached.

Once again since the total amount of damages exceeds $100,000, Commission members must vote to approve the amount.

The meeting is on February 12th, beginning at 3 p.m. following a workshop at 1 p.m.

To read the full agenda clickhere.

The public is welcome to attend.

