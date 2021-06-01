City of Tallahassee, Big Bend Police Benevolent Association reach contract agreement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee and the Police Benevolent Association announced they reached an agreement for a new three-year contract for Tallahassee Police Officers and Investigators.

During negotiations, the Tallahassee police union purchased billboard space highlighting the crime and murder rates in the city, warning parents to “think again” before sending their children to the area for college.

The Big Bend Police Benevolent Association sponsored billboards went up at prominent intersections in March, the same day the PBA was in mediation with Tallahassee city officials pushing for an end to a contract impasse.

The billboards also encouraged people to call City Manager Reese Goad and push for a fair contract.

Goad said the new contract reflects the city's "continued and unwavering support" of Tallahassee police officers.

“The vast and vital contribution police officers make to this community cannot be understated. Each day, the brave men and women at TPD reaffirm their commitment to keeping Tallahassee safe through their tireless work and courageous efforts, and for that, we are most grateful,” Goad said.

“This agreement represents an ongoing commitment to public safety and those serving on the front lines. We appreciate the City working with the PBA to structure a fair contract for police officers and supporting efforts to ensure a career path in law enforcement including the recruitment of highly qualified men and women to serve and protect this community,” PBA President Richard Murphy said.

The contract will be presented to the City Commission for final approval on June 2.

