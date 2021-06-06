City of Tallahassee bans single-use plastics for city buildings, events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders in Tallahassee are now banning all single-use plastics like straws, plates, utensils and containers from being used by the city.

"We certainly hope to reach that carbon neutrality goal, if not before the year 2050, certainly at that time," said City Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

The ban could cause prices for city events and services to increase by $50,000. While some businesses may be concerned about the increase, non-profits like Sustainable Tallahassee say that's the price to pay for a cleaner city.

"That's something large, and it's going to hit a lot of topics including electric vehicles, solar panels, and more energy-efficient options," said Zachariah Shely of Sustainable Tallahassee.

Commissioner Richardson adds these steps being made are to help a larger goal, taking care of the planet.

"We're a leader in terms of banning the use of those single-use plastics. We know the impact that plastics have on our environment."