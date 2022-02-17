City of Tallahassee approves changes to noise ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With increases in violence, some even linked to parking lot parties, the Tallahassee Police Department now has more options when it comes to crowd control.

City of Tallahassee commissioners have approved changes to the city's noise ordinance aimed at cutting down on noise and violence.

TPD says it will give them more options to be proactive.

With concerns over those parking lot parties; noise ordinance changes will allow law enforcement to break up large crowds without giving approval from the business owner; something previously required.

TPD will now be allowed to respond to an areas of concern without the use of a decibel reader.

While the focus is on the urban core of the city, TPD says this applies to the entire city of Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Police Department deputy chief Maurice Holmes says this ordinance change is a direct tool to reduce crime.

In 2020, the city started a crowd control task force to handle large crowds.

Since then, more than 180 people have been arrested in connection with those large parties.

Another change with this ordinance is property owners will be held accountable for a noise nuisance on their property.