City of Tallahassee answers need to know questions about utilities ahead of sub-freezing cold snap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we look ahead to some really cold days, the City of Tallahassee is already seeing an increase in people calling in with questions about their utilities.

Thomas Carlisle, the Manager of Customer Account Services with the City of Tallahassee, says the top three questions he's hearing are:

1. What should I do about my faucets inside?

He says drip faucets this Friday through Sunday.

2. When it comes to exposed pipes outside, what's my course of action?

Cover them with foam insulation or newspaper before it gets below freezing.

3. And, what temperature should I turn my thermostat to this winter to avoid high utility bills?

The answer, set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower to avoid expensive heating bills.

"People are going to be cooking they're going to be thinking about having people over they're not really going to be thinking about the cold and what that can do to their infrastructure, so we want to make sure that pipes are not bursting," said Carlisle.

If you have any questions about your utilities and the cold weather this weekend you can call the City of Tallahassee Utilities at 850-891-4968