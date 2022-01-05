City of Tallahassee announces MLK weekend schedule of events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to the pursuit of social justice and equality. To honor his life and legacy, the City of Tallahassee is sponsoring a series of free community celebrations that begin Jan. 13 and culminate with a day-long observance on Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The weekend of celebrations begins with the unveiling of three new historic markers that recognize the local Civil Rights Movement and its national ties. The unveiling ceremony will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 a.m. at the Frenchtown Heritage Hub, 524 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The project, funded by a grant from Keep America Beautiful, honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s work for civil rights in the country and tells the story of his visits to Tallahassee. It also highlights local civil rights leaders.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m., honor and celebrate a local civil rights advocate, the late Dr. Charles L. Evans, President Emeritus of the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP. The community is invited to the formal renaming and dedication ceremony for Dr. Charles L. Evans Pond Park, 816 Circle Drive.

Monday, Jan. 17, festivities will fill downtown all day as Tallahassee celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

From 9-11 a.m., join in the annual NAACP March from C.K. Steele Plaza to the Capitol.

From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., visit vendors featuring delicious food, arts, crafts and more at the MLK Day Festival along Adams Street from City Hall to the Chain of Parks.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., be in your seat along North Monroe Street to enjoy the City's inaugural MLK Jr. Day Parade. The parade route begins at Call Street and heads south.

From 2:30-3:30 p.m., broaden your perspective by hearing from a diverse group of panelists at the annual Day of Dialogue on Adams Street.

From 3:30-6 p.m., end the day of celebration with live entertainment by community groups and Tallahassee Nights Live on stage near City Hall.

Participants are encouraged to follow CDC guidance for masks and social distancing at all events.