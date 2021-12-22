City of Tallahassee announces live-cut Christmas tree drop off locations, dates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee announced the locations and dates for live-cut Christmas tree drop-offs on Wednesday.
The sites will be open from Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, through Sunday, Jan. 9 in three locations across the Capital City.
- Tom Brown Park (443 Easterwood Drive)
- San Luis Mission Park (1313 San Luis Road)
- Myers Park (1206 Myers Park Drive)
The city says that when dropping off a live-cut tree, remove all decorations; these trees will be recycled into mulch for use in City parks.