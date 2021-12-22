City of Tallahassee announces live-cut Christmas tree drop off locations, dates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee announced the locations and dates for live-cut Christmas tree drop-offs on Wednesday.

The sites will be open from Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, through Sunday, Jan. 9 in three locations across the Capital City.

Tom Brown Park (443 Easterwood Drive)

San Luis Mission Park (1313 San Luis Road)

Myers Park (1206 Myers Park Drive)

The city says that when dropping off a live-cut tree, remove all decorations; these trees will be recycled into mulch for use in City parks.