City of Tallahassee announces live-cut Christmas tree drop off locations, dates

Posted at 3:30 PM, Dec 22, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee announced the locations and dates for live-cut Christmas tree drop-offs on Wednesday.

The sites will be open from Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, through Sunday, Jan. 9 in three locations across the Capital City.

  • Tom Brown Park (443 Easterwood Drive)
  • San Luis Mission Park (1313 San Luis Road)
  • Myers Park (1206 Myers Park Drive)

The city says that when dropping off a live-cut tree, remove all decorations; these trees will be recycled into mulch for use in City parks.

