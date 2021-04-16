City of Tallahassee and community partners host virtual Fair Housing symposium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — April is Fair Housing Month, and the City of Tallahassee with the Big Bend Housing Partnership and other community partners will host a virtual Fair Housing Virtual Symposium on Wednesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and will include four virtual panel discussions with local leaders and subject matter experts as they tackle topics ranging from housing rights to preventing housing discrimination.

Sessions include:

Session I: Housing Discrimination: Learn About Your Rights

Session II: Fair Housing Hot Topics Medical Marijuana, Use of Criminal Background Records, and Source of Income Discrimination

Session III: Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation

Session IV: Fair Housing Lending in the Purchase of Lease of a Home

The Fair Housing Act (FHA) was designed to protect Americans from discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing based on color, race, national origin, and religion. It later extended to also include sex, disability and family status.

National Fair Housing Month aims to increase efforts to end housing discrimination and raise awareness of fair housing rights.

To register for the Fair Housing Virtual Symposium click here. To learn more about the topics and panel participants, visit Talgov.com.

