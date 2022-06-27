City of Midway searching for next police chief

(WTXL) — The city of Midway has an opening to lead its police department after its former police chief submitted his resignation more than two months ago.

Alexander D. Freeman submitted his resignation as the Midway Police Department chief April 20.

According to his resignation letter, which was obtained by ABC 27 via a public records request, his last day as police chief was May 6. He led the police department for one year.

Freeman was sworn in as the Midway Police Department chief May 6, 2021.

Kristi Cobb is serving as the Midway Police Department interim police chief.

In the letter, Freeman says during his year leading the Midway Police Department, the department was able to equip officers "with the most up to date equipment needed to do their jobs efficiently and effectively" among other items.

Freeman acknowledges leaving the position as police chief to pursue other opportunities.

According to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website, Freeman has filed to run for sheriff in the county located in southeast Florida.

As of Monday afternoon, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections records show Freeman is the only candidate actively registered as a candidate for the 2024 election for Palm Beach County sheriff.

The city of Midway confirmed to ABC 27 Monday that the city is offering $65,000 annually pay for the chief of police position.

The city added that because it had not formally posted an advertisement for the position, it did not have a list of candidates that have applied to be the next Midway Police Department chief.