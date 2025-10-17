Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Madison announces passing of Commissioner Ina Thompson

Ina Thompson.jpg
City of Madison
Screenshot
Ina Thompson.jpg
Posted

MADISON, FL — The City of Madison has announced the passing of Commissioner Ina Thompson. In a Facebook post on Friday, they didn't reveal what led to her passing.

They said she was first elected for District 2 in March of 2012 and will be sorely missed.

READ FULL POST BELOW:

On the city's website, it says they're now looking to fill the vacant seat. Those interested in the position must submit their information by October 21st. A special meeting will be held on that day to discuss applicants. The meeting will be held at City Hall and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

