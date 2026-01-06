City of Gretna to break ground on long-awaited community center Tuesday

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Gretna will break ground on the site of their new community center Tuesday afternoon.

The site, on 4th street, will serve as the permanent home for Gretna's Senior Citizens Program, and they hope the center will host community events, educational programs, and recreational activities.

The city says they will use a $2.25 million grant from FloridaCommerce and Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to fund the construction.

The city says this follows several years of work and planning by the mayor and city commissioners, who gathered support from community, state, and federal partners to push this project forward.

The groundbreaking will take place at 167 4th Street at noon.

City leaders say construction on the new facility could be completed by June 2026.

In a press release, City Manager Antonio Jefferson said, "This center will strengthen our neighborhoods, expand access to essential programs, and create a space where our residents can come together for generations to come.”

