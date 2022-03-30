Watch
City: More than 600 customers without power in Tallahassee

Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 14:56:27-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 600 customers are without power in the City of Tallahassee as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A Tallahassee Fire Department spokesperson told ABC 27 that they have been responding to calls of wind knocking branches and trees into power lines causing some outages.

The City of Tallahassee said on Twitter that crews were working to remove a tree from power lines and replace some broken poles.

The City of Tallahassee's outage website shows that 634 customers are without power, with 62 total outages being reported.

