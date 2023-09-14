City moves closer to upping property tax to increase TPD budget by $9.5 million

The Tallahassee City Commission voted to move forward with a proposed property tax increase, which will be finalized before the end of the month.

Some local property taxpayers say the increase will hurt others financially.

City leaders say the increase is needed to add more officers to Tallahassee Police Department's force.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee leaders voted to push a potential tax increase to support police toward the finish line.

Leaders voted to pass a tentative millage rate increase of about 10%.

The funds will go toward funding more officers with the Tallahassee Police Department.

David West is a taxpayer and said he supports more funding for the force, but not through an increase.

"We don't need to be piling more on. We need to do more with what we have," West said.

West said he has noticed the impacts inflation.

"The recent inflation, that's hit everybody hard. I'm flabbergasted every time I go to the grocery store. When I buy something, I feel like I need to take mortgage papers with me," West said.

That's why he says a tax increase is not needed to increase TPD's budget by $9.5 million.

The increase would raise taxes for the average taxpayer with a $320,000 home by $128 a year.

"While we may need to shift some money toward TPD because of the crime problems that we have, we are going to have more money coming in if we do nothing," West said. "I don't think we need to pile on."

Not everyone agreed.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson said his constituents want more policing and the tax is needed to do it.

"We only have 20 in a town of 200,000," Richardson said. "They're asking for more police officers to secure our city."

Mayor John Dailey agreed.

"We have a holistic approach to public safety in our community that does include jobs, does include mental health, physical health, does include housing, but one of those elements as well is law enforcement," Dailey said.

TPD has 41.5% less officers than comparable agencies per square mile.

The tax increase would go toward hiring 20 more officers.

Not everyone thinks we need more police.

Local Will Crowley came to the meeting to give public comment.

"This is not a comprehensive public safety plan. It doesn't make our roads safer, it doesn't get people off the streets where they're vulnerable to assault and exploitation," Crowley said.

West said he may be able to swing the tax increase, but does not think that will be possible for others.

"It's going to have a severe adverse impact on people who can least afford a tax increase," West said.

There will be one more public hearing before commissioners vote to officially pass the increase or vote it down.

The meeting will be on September 27th.

