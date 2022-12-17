City leaders and community members working to solve homelessness

The city of Tallahassee is working to help house homeless families. In May of this year, they approved a proclamation to commit $12.5 million from the American Rescue Plan toward affordable housing and homelessness. They pledged to rehouse 200 homeless households and to add 2,200 affordable housing units by the end of this year.

Although this is a step in the right direction, some community programs think there's still more that needs to be done.

"One of the things that people say a lot is pull yourself up by your own bootstraps and we recognize that people might not have boots and so you can't pull up what you don't have," said Isham.

Raymond Isham has been working throughout the community to feed the homeless, hand out blankets and other essential items for eight years now. He and his wife started this initiative after their own experience of facing eviction and being on the verge of homelessness. They understand how difficult it for people to get help and are trying to meet their immediate needs in the meantime

"There are people who are in need and when they turn to resources, often times doors are closed, and opportunities are not given so we just want to be able to help meet the needs where we can," said Isham.

Earlier this year, the city pledged to rapidly rehouse 200 homeless households and add 2,200 affordable housing units, including units for extremely low-income households by the end of December.

As of November 30th, the city has exceeded these goals by housing 250 homeless households and adding over 2,300 affordable housing units.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care works to develop and implement strategies to help end homelessness in eight counties in the Big Bend. They believe solving the homelessness issue is having more access to housing, but also taking a more collaborative approach with businesses and hospitals in the community to make a change.

Businesses like the La Quinta Inn off North Monroe. General Manager Brandy Cullen said she's recently seen a rise in people wanting to have extended stays.

"We do have quite a few in house right now that have been here for weeks to three to four months. They're looking for housing and whilst they're doing that this is probably the best that they can find maybe," said Cullen.

She is happy to help people who are looking for permanent housing but wishes there were more options out there. "There's others with children that are here just trying to make it by and if others were more in tune of trying to help that'd be nice because I know that there is only a few hotels out here trying to do that."

The Big Bend Continuum of Care is also hoping for an increase in next year's funding for homelessness services and finding more affordable unit options for families.