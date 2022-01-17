City dedicates pond to former NAACP President Emeritus Dr. Charles L. Evans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee, FL - Government and NAACP Tallahassee Branch will officially dedicate the pond at 816 Circle Dr. to the late Dr. Charles L. Evans, former President Emeritus of the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP and civil rights leader.

Watch as we learn what the dedication means to his wife and daughter.