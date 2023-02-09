City creating new ordinance for vacant properties

Taking a look at damaged properties around Tallahassee that are getting transformed to make an impact on the lives of those who need it in our community.

Tallahassee's City commission is working to track damaged properties in the community. The goal is to identify and repair homes. Some of which that could potentially become affordable housing.

City leaders voted Wednesday night to create a new ordinance to help register vacant properties around the city which can decrease community blight and crime.

Wendell Jenkins, electrician in Tallahassee, is working on this home in the Frenchtown neighborhood for two elderly ladies so they can finally live inside.

Jenkins said this isn't the only neighborhood he's seen with vacant or abandoned homes in them that need a lot of work. He said the city could do a better job helping fix up vacant properties.

"They do a lot of cosmetic work and help out with that, but a lot of stuff is internal. They need new electrical wiring, plumbing, accessories, heating and air," said Jenkins.

A new city ordinance could now change that. This proposed new ordinance would allow the city to keep track of vacant and abandoned homes through a registration system.

It would allow them to notify the owners after a property has been vacant for a few months. Supporters of the proposal say because they're unkempt, vacant homes aren't considered up to code, can decrease property values, accumulate trash, and promote criminal activity.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said this ordinance will change that.

"The first thing that it will do is increase the value of the homeowner's properties when these properties are out of compliance are brought into compliance, but it also makes the neighborhood look better," said Richardson.

President of the Tallahassee Urban League Curtis Taylor says there are over two dozen homes in the Frenchtown neighborhood that are unlivable because of the repairs the homeowner can't afford.

"We have so many of our senor citizens living in deplorable housing. Living in houses where the roofs are leaking and because they're on a fixed income, low income they cannot afford to make the repairs," said Taylor.

The Urban League is working on a rehabilitation program for 33 homes to get the repairs they need.

However, Jenkins said he's seen homes that have been vacant for so long, they aren't able to be rehabilitated anymore.

"The more vacant property you have, the more the crime rate rises. Homeless people they just take it upon themselves to go in and while they're in there just not sleeping, they're tearing up the place or worse," said Jenkins.

Richardson says having a list of vacancies could also give the city the opportunity to rehabilitate the abandoned homes, turn them into affordable housing units, or create vibrant community amenities like community gardens.