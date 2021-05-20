City, County offices closed to observe Emancipation Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People in Tallahassee have been planning and preparing to celebrate Emancipation Day since city commissioners first adopted it as a holiday during their November 10th meeting.

"Emancipation day for blacks is very similar to Independence day for others, because it is the day that our folks received their freedom from slavery," says Dianne Williams-Cox, Tallahassee City Commissioner.

Like other holidays, you can expect both city and county administrative offices, libraries, and animal control services to be closed. Waste pick-up will happen one day later than usual for those who receive service Thursday or Friday. Star Metro bus service will keep a normal schedule, and city and County employees will be paid.

"I feel like its a worthy inconvenience absolutely," says Abby Enneking, who lives in Tallahassee. "It's one day out of 365 days and I think it's something to acknowledge and I think we can all understand that and appreciate and kind of show our support."

In addition to showing support, you can celebrate with the Soul of Southside at the Anita Favors Plaza starting noon Thursday for an Emancipation Day Fish Fry and Afternoon of Gratitude. But while you do, commissioner Cox asks that we keep the cause in mind.

"I'm all for having a great time but we need to make sure we drop knowledge on folks to help them understand that this is a celebration of freedom this is not just a party to have a party but to understand where our people went through in order for us to enjoy and celebrate the freedom that we have now," said Cox.

Tomorrow's celebration will be the first of many. In future years, if it falls on the weekend, it will be observed on the nearest week day.