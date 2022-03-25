City commissioners approve rezoning of parcel near Blair Stone and Miccosukee Roads in 3-2 vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This intersection in Tallahassee is now the center of a controversial rezoning plan just passed by the city's leaders.

The land's owner wanted it zoned as general commercial instead of office residential.

They threatened to take leaders to court if that didn't happen.

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic owns this land. People who live nearby Blair Stone and Miccosukee road are concerned about the potential new development that re-zoning could lead to.

Commissioners voted 3 to 2 on the zoning change Wednesday.

More than 10 residents spoke against the idea. Their main concerns were traffic and pedestrian safety.

City Commissioner Jack Porter voted against the idea.

"I don't think that the zoning that we approved is consistent with the area, with the intent of a comprehensive plan" said Commissioner Porter.

Commissioner porter said this was a publicly owned parcel until it was recently sold for over a million dollars.

Now Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic is selling it for $2.7 million.

A TOC Representative reminded leaders of a court's ruling in TOC's favor on the project after commissioners denied the rezoning last year.

"On behalf of the applicant, respectfully request the city commission grant the rezoning and follow the court order and conclude the proceeding" said Reggie Bouthillier.

Mayor John Dailey and Commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox and Curtis Richardson voted for the change.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow joined Commissioner Porter in voting against.

Although there has been talk of a possible gas station coming to this land, any concrete plans are still in development.

ABC 27 reached to TOC for comment on what's next and is still waiting to hear back.