City commissioners suggest "divorce" with county over fire service fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — City commissioners in Tallahassee continue to stand firm in their push for higher fire service fees.

Earlier this month, Leon County commissioners voted against a plan to raise those rates by 22%.

City commissioners argue they need the extra money to support firefighter services, including hiring more personnel and buying more equipment.

The city and county are under an interlocal agreement, meaning both sides have to approve a rate increase.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox argued it may be time for the city to end that agreement.

"It sounds like a divorce is pending. It sounds like it. If we can't count on you to help us right now, when we need it to take care of our firefighters, I'm not sure we can depend on you in the future. At the end of these three years, it may be time to end this marriage," Williams-Cox said.

A separation would mean the county would have to find and fund their own fire and EMS services.

At their last meeting, county commissioners voted to hire a financial consultant to look closer at this issue.

The city could address this budget item again during their meeting on September 3.