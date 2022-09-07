Tallahassee city commissioners deliberate about Real Time Crime Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Crime Center will bring together various law enforcement agencies under a single roof where analysts can gather, process, and distribute information in real time.

The goal is to be able to provide dispatchers information faster.

"This is absolutely our number one priority as a city. Is to ensure the safety of our residents, our visitors, those who are coming to the city,” says Richardson.

Associate Professor of FSU’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Brian Stults, is one of the many professors who provided research for the Crime Center.

“Well as a citizen like anyone else I hope it contributes to public safety. I hope it helps contribute to transparency between the citizens and law enforcement agencies. I think ultimately it can help build trust and it can contribute to lower rates of crime in the capitol region,” says Stults.

TPD, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and FSU Police Department will work together to create this project—with the main objective to shorten investigation turn around.

“To try to contribute to quicker resolution of investigations. So often times crimes can be solved in a matter of hours instead of days, weeks, or months,” says Stults.

The Crime Center will be located at FSU’s Innovation Park and will be up and running by the end of the year.