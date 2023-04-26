City commission split over proposed property tax increase

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A proposed property-tax increase was presented to the Tallahassee City Commission in a budget workshop Wednesday.

City staff said this increase would help fund a $9.4 million budget increase for Tallahassee Police Department.

The vote to continue considering this property tax increase passed by a slim margin, with Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voting to not keep that proposal on the table.

TPD's increased funding would go toward investing in police wages, hiring 20 more officers and providing new technology to the department.

The proposed property tax increase would raise rates by 3.29%, equaling to about a $12 increase per month.

Mayor John Dailey voted to keep this idea on the table for further discussion.

"It's important that we have all of the information before we make definitive answers, including setting the millage rate," Dailey said. "It is very appropriate at this time and quite frankly best practices just to keep an open mind as staff continues to put together all of the information that is going to impact our decision."

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said the idea should be thrown out.

"The majority of the commission today decided they want to keep this on the table. They want to keep this moving forward," Matlow said. "Frankly, today we had a clear opportunity to take a vote and say we're not going to raise property taxes and the mayor and other commissioners decided they want to continue pushing forward with the tax increase."

People won't see a tax increase any time soon.

There are five more budget workshops until this will go for a final vote in the fall.