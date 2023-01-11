City Commission selects Tallahassee Urban League to fulfill Frenchtown repair

TALLAHASSEE, FL — 62-year-old Anthony Bryant has been living in the Frenchtown home for over 60 years.

Bryant's parents were the original owners of this home built back in 1963. Bryant and his sister have taken on the full ownership of this home since their parents passing in the early 2000's.

"It means a lot to me and my family because we can preserve what was left to have and carry on in remembrance and what they built themselves through their hard work and sweat so its upon us right now to maintain this," said Bryant.

Bryant said it's been a challenge to maintain the house as it gets older with age.

The house has external issues like cracks in the roof and external leaks, damages he received during Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Curtis Taylor, CEO of Tallahassee Urban League, said the Frenchtown Housing Rehab Program is something people in the community been waiting for a long time.

"Frenchtown has been neglected for so many years so you have overgrowth, you have tree limbs, you have bushes, a lot of problems going on with Frenchtown," said Taylor.

This program is set to repair damages of homes in Frenchtown community and have been in the works for the past 4 years.

Bryant and his sister will be one of the 32 homeowners selected for the Frenchtown Rehab program.

Homeowners are set to receive up to $25,000 and landlords are set to receive $17,000 dollars.

"With the funding that they provided for this community so it can help bring this community back up and to make home improvement we really appreciate it God knows because without it, it would be very difficult," said Bryant.

