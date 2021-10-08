Citizen's Review Board recommends policy change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tabled yet again. That's what happened to the possibility of a recommendation from the Citizens Review Board regarding the use of force during a DUI arrest at the intersection of Tennessee Street and High Road.

"Again I stated at the last meeting that I thought we'd be able to do it this meeting," said board chair Rashad Mujahid.

Board members say the delay was due to unanswered questions from ombudsman Deputy Chief Jason Larson, who was absent during this month's meeting. But that didn't stop board members from making progress.

The board unanimously voted in favor of recommending a change to TPD's policy for shooting into moving vehicles.

Newly appointed board member Adner Marcelin says, "Today's recommendation back to the chief to look into that policy to strengthen it, to send a signal out that you know we should not just be shooting into vehicles unless someone's life is in danger."

The board also planned to make recommendations regarding TPD's involvement in the death of community activist Olawatoyin Salau.

"We have a big responsibility to our community to have answers for what happened to Toyin," said board member Taylor Biro. "We will never have justice for what happened to Toyin. She should still be here. But we should be able to point to who's accountable for this and how we're going to make sure that it's preventable in the future."

Action towards that recommendation also tabled as board chair Rashad Mujahid asks for patience.

"There are a lot of issues here. We're not going to be able to address every issue or give a succinct answer right away on every issue," Mujahid says, "but we've gotta keep moving."

The board plans to address both tabled items during their November meeting.