Citizen's Review Board meets to review TPD's use of force policy, delays decision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There were more questions than answers as the Citizen Police Review Board reviewed the use of force during the arrest of Jacquez Kirkland.

Members watched all four body camera videos and surveillance from the area from sobriety test to arrest.

Tallahassee Police Department Major Samuel Greg and other officers demonstrated active versus passive resistance to show what called for the use of force seen in the video.

Board members asked if the policy can be updated to allow alternatives to arrest and more room for people to be human.

"When I see people like this young man I think there was a point she could’ve said call somebody to pick you up to go home," said board member Dr. Rosezetta Bobo.

Kirkland said he has ADHD, which led to questions from the board about how law enforcement handles mental health. Board Chairman Rashad Mujahid tabled those and other questions until the next meeting.

"We’re not going to tackle this all in one meeting," said Mujahid. "It’s just too sensitive a topic given what’s happening in the country, it’s just too sensitive. So we need to make sure we give the citizens of Tallahassee every opportunity, every avenue to address their concerns."

The next meeting is scheduled for July 1.