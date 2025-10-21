Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Citizens help rescue driver from flaming vehicle after Tuesday crash in Tallahassee

The crash happened on Capital Circle SE near Barcelona Lane
Justin White
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Police say neighbors helped pull a driver from a fiery crash on Capital Circle Tuesday. It happened near Barcelona Lane and blocked portions of the road. The roadway has since reopened.

Police say 2 vehicles collided while going southbound on Capital Circle. They say the crash caused one of the drivers to cross the median and go over an embankment. The car then burst into flames.

Police say neighbors jumped into action, pulling the injured driver from the vehicle. EMS later transported him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the other driver was not hurt.

