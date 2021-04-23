Citizens Advisory Council surveys to improve law enforcement-community relations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee's Police Department's Citizen's Advisory Council is turning to the community for suggestions to help improve policing.

"Get out and greet all the neighbors in the neighborhood. You know? Try to make it feel safe around here," said Monterius Anderson

Anderson lives on Tallahassee's Southside.

He says many officers patrol the area in their cars, but he wouldn't mind more interaction.

"Make it feel more positive and more energy," said Anderson.

Anderson's input, something the Tallahassee Police Department's Citizens Advisory Council is looking for with their new survey.

"Everyone doesn't feel the same or don't see law enforcement in the same view," said Pastor Rudy Ferguson, Chair of the Council.

Ferguson said the survey is 22 questions and covers everything from police interaction to the level of safety people feel in their own neighborhoods.

The goal is to see where relationships between the community and officers need improvement or if they're working.

That will then be presented to TPD leadership to make changes where they can.

"We want to trust our law enforcement. We want to be able to call them in a time of need not just when it's an emergency but also for a conversation," Ferguson said.

Others say they want officers to reflect the community they serve.

"Maybe more black officers in the black communities,"Shajuan Colston said.

Despite who is on duty, people say they just want;

"People to come together as one," said Anderson.

Caring for the community they protect.

You could find the Community Relations Survey by clicking here.