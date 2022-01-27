Citizens Advisory Council reacts to firing of TPD officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department's Citizens Advisory Council is supporting the police departments decision in the firing of Charles Hansford.

Pastor Rudy Furgeson with the advisory council says he's thankful for the departments transparency in the handling of the situation.

"To see that law enforcement moved expeditiously and moved immediately with some action to resolve the situation speaks volumes to our community becoming more stronger with law enforcement and vice versa and so we wanted to stand today just to say you know, we're with our law enforcement," said Furgeson.

The Tallahassee Citizens Advisory Council serves as a middle man to help strengthen ties between the police department and the community.

Hansford was fired after getting into a fight with an individual during booking at the Leon County Jail.

The state attorney's office says Hansford could face charges for his actions.