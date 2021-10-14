Citizen's Advisory Council calls emergency meeting after weekend shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pastor Rudy Ferguson says he wants to take suggestions from Thursday's Citizens Advisory Council meeting straight to Chief Lawrence Revell and Mayor John Dailey to help them work towards better protection for our communities.

He says so much crime in such a short time does not bode well for safety.

"If that can happen in eight hours, from one side of town to the next side of town, and we don't get a handle on this, this could turn out to a war zone," Ferguson said.

People we spoke with say some crime is to be expected but, "The fact that it was three in one night is somewhat unusual," says David Lipten, who lives in Tallahasse.

It's a fact that leaves them wondering about police presence on our streets.

"I know that in the community there's like a witching hour between one and six," says Tallahasseean Holly Hanessian of the wee morning hours, "and that's the area where I really feel like there needs to be more presence around the community."

The first shooting Saturday evening on Basin street left one man seriously injured.

The second at the intersection of Pasco and Liberty Streets just before 2:00 Sunday morning hurt one woman.

The third on South Gadsden Street around 4:30 Sunday morning left two women and a child with non life threatening injuries.

On Monday, TPD deputy chief Maurice Holmes told ABC 27, "We're extremely concerned about it. Everytime someone is hurt or killed that is a high priority for us."

Ferguson hopes open communication can help prevent more bloodshed.

"The last thing we need is a bullet to accidentally hit one of our children on the playground," said Ferguson.

That's just one reason he says this conversation can't wait any longer.

"White, black, no matter what the background is we need to come together as Tallahasseeans to begin to be able to put some short term things into place as we look for the long-term things that need to happen," said Ferguson.

Thursday's meeting starts here at the Lincoln Center at 6:30 pm, and it's open to the public.