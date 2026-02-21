Cirque Italia performs "Water Circus" this weekend in Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Grab your compass and set sail. Cirque Italia is in Tallahassee this weekend.

The group is performing "Water Circus" with shows going through Monday night.

The show includes 35,000 gallons of water which helps create visual displays and effects. The performance also includes comedy, aerial acts, and extreme stunts.

The group is one of the first circuses in America to use a water stage.

The circus tent is set up near Governor's Square Mall, and the show is family-friendly.

"Many people come to our show and have never been to a circus. It's their first time ever experiencing the magic of a circus. And just seeing their excitement, seeing their thrill, seeing them laugh, that's what is the biggest thing for me is just seeing the emotion of people," performer Nick Balk told us.

You can purchase tickets for the shows at the tent or online. They start at $10.

