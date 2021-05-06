Churches vandalized on Thomasville Road say acts won't stop work to spread Gospel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Larry Perry is the lead pastor of Freedom Church on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee.

"I got a call at about 6 a.m. saying that our church had been vandalized," said Perry.

Perry says that the call Tuesday was unexpected.

When he got to the church he found "Acts 7:48" on the wall in red spray paint.

"This wall behind me is where the scripture was written and it wasn't written very well it was all chaotic," Perry said.

This marks the second time the church has been targeted in two years.

"They tried to burn our church down, burned part of our lobby up," said Perry.

He says he is grateful this time they just needed a coat of paint to fix it.

Freedom Church, Thomasville Road Baptist Church and Good Shepherd Catholic Church were all able to cover up the vandalism.

St. Peters Anglican Cathedral is still working on a solution with Xs and parts of scripture spray-painted on the front of their building.

"There are people out there who do foolish things like this all the time," said Will Lawrence, Communications administrator for St. Peters.

Now, the cathedral is looking for someone to help remove the graffiti.

Leaders are encouraging members to pray for the people behind this, even finding a bright side.

"There are many X's in addition to many of the scribbles and I like to say where the holy spirit is alive X marks the spot," said Lawrence.

Now they are asking other people to be aware of what's happening in their communities.

"Let's be good neighbors to one another," said Perry.

So more damage isn't done.

Police ask anyone who might have seen anything to contact them as soon as possible at 850-891-4200.